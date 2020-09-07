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LEGO NINJAGO 71707 Kai's Mech Jet - Speed Build
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3 views • September 07, 2020
This fun set includes a NINJAGO® Mech that rebuilds into a toy plane, two LEGO minifigures: NINJAGO® Kai and Richie, and a Key-Tana.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100474
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100474
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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