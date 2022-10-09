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https://gnews.org/post/p1u45cc5a
10/08/2022 A key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea has been hit with a massive explosion. The bridge is an important logistical supply route for Russian forces in Crimea and other occupied areas of Ukraine. It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion