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World-Wide Genocide Via Covid mRNA Bio Weapons, To Date, Is A Success, Those Who Suffer Adverse Effects Get Huge Medical Bills, Pharma CEO's Get Billions (MIRRORED)
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World-Wide Genocide Via Covid mRNA Bio Weapons, To Date, Is A Success, Those Who Suffer Adverse Effects Get Huge Medical Bills, Pharma CEO's Get Billions (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-23_15-28-45:b
The documented numbers of deaths and adverse effects are a scant representation of the actual numbers.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/ginny-garner/physician-and-nuclear-cardiologist-covid-19-and-the-covid-shots-are-man-made-bio-weapons/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-death-toll-following-experimental-covid-injections-now-at-4647-more-than-22-years-of-recorded-vaccine-deaths-from-vaers/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9608675/CDC-investigating-heart-problems-teenagers-young-adults-Moderna-Pfizer-vaccine.html
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle#.YJwbTH9aOIB.twitter
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/study-analysis-suggests-the-vaccines-are-likely-cause-of-reported-deaths-spontaneous-abortions-anaphylactic-reactions-cardiovascular-neurological-and-immunological-adverse-events
VAERS - as of April 30th, 2021 - this is the best (and only) comprehensive analysis of the data
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMY2tdFNkRU&;t=32s
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuomo-bag-51-million-pandemic-leadership-book
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/21/business/covid-vaccine-billionaires/index.html
https://theempoweror.com/2021/05/17/adrianas-pfizer-covid-vaccine-reaction-has-left-her-with-180k-in-medical-bills/
can't watch this video throughout and I am not going to rest until someone steps up to the plate -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHJC0auQN5Y
Dear Mr Pfizer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGr5XyKmcr0
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/covid-vaers-data-reports-vaccine-deaths/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/joseph-mercola/government-scrubs-stats-on-vaccine-related-deaths/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/is-anthony-fauci-responsible-for-killing-more-people-than-hitler-did-in-nazi-germany/
https://summit.news/2021/05/18/video-shows-national-guard-troops-administering-vaccines-in-dallas-7-eleven/
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/08/57-leading-scientists-doctors-and-public-policy-experts-call-for-immediate-halt-to-covid-vaccine-programs/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/18/how-the-cdc-is-manipulating-data-to-prop-up-vaccine-effectiveness/
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/antivaxxers-vaccine-coronavirus-nhs-b1849437.html#
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hillary-clinton-get-vaccinated-get-your-life-back
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/05/gov-kate-brown-tells-oregonians-you-could-win-1-million-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/oregon-first-state-require-vaccination-proof-maskless-entry-businesses-workplaces
https://notthebee.com/article/new-jersey-joins-the-vaccine-sweepstakes-but-this-being-jersey-you-dont-win-a-1-million-like-in-ohio-instead-you-get-to-go-to-the-jersey-shore-and-have-dinner-with-the-governor
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-23_15-28-45:b
The documented numbers of deaths and adverse effects are a scant representation of the actual numbers.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/ginny-garner/physician-and-nuclear-cardiologist-covid-19-and-the-covid-shots-are-man-made-bio-weapons/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-death-toll-following-experimental-covid-injections-now-at-4647-more-than-22-years-of-recorded-vaccine-deaths-from-vaers/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9608675/CDC-investigating-heart-problems-teenagers-young-adults-Moderna-Pfizer-vaccine.html
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle#.YJwbTH9aOIB.twitter
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/study-analysis-suggests-the-vaccines-are-likely-cause-of-reported-deaths-spontaneous-abortions-anaphylactic-reactions-cardiovascular-neurological-and-immunological-adverse-events
VAERS - as of April 30th, 2021 - this is the best (and only) comprehensive analysis of the data
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMY2tdFNkRU&;t=32s
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuomo-bag-51-million-pandemic-leadership-book
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/21/business/covid-vaccine-billionaires/index.html
https://theempoweror.com/2021/05/17/adrianas-pfizer-covid-vaccine-reaction-has-left-her-with-180k-in-medical-bills/
can't watch this video throughout and I am not going to rest until someone steps up to the plate -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHJC0auQN5Y
Dear Mr Pfizer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGr5XyKmcr0
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/covid-vaers-data-reports-vaccine-deaths/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/joseph-mercola/government-scrubs-stats-on-vaccine-related-deaths/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/is-anthony-fauci-responsible-for-killing-more-people-than-hitler-did-in-nazi-germany/
https://summit.news/2021/05/18/video-shows-national-guard-troops-administering-vaccines-in-dallas-7-eleven/
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/08/57-leading-scientists-doctors-and-public-policy-experts-call-for-immediate-halt-to-covid-vaccine-programs/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/18/how-the-cdc-is-manipulating-data-to-prop-up-vaccine-effectiveness/
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/antivaxxers-vaccine-coronavirus-nhs-b1849437.html#
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hillary-clinton-get-vaccinated-get-your-life-back
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/05/gov-kate-brown-tells-oregonians-you-could-win-1-million-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/oregon-first-state-require-vaccination-proof-maskless-entry-businesses-workplaces
https://notthebee.com/article/new-jersey-joins-the-vaccine-sweepstakes-but-this-being-jersey-you-dont-win-a-1-million-like-in-ohio-instead-you-get-to-go-to-the-jersey-shore-and-have-dinner-with-the-governor
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