Sharri Markson calls out Biden’s ‘incompetence’ as President clinches Democratic nomination

It's hard to fathom that Joe Biden is the best possible candidate the Democratic party can "proffer the American public,” says Sky News host Sharri Markson. “What with his inability to finish sentences, his tendency to lose track of his thoughts and his confusion about whether figures are living or dead," Ms Markson said. “At 81, Biden thinks it's bedtime during a press conference, has fallen asleep in front of the cameras and even asks his media advisers if he's allowed to take questions. “Yet today, Biden clinched the democrat nomination, and Trump has now won enough delegates to secure the Republican candidacy. “With several gaffes everyday, there's a depressingly long list of cringeworthy moments from America's oldest president.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html