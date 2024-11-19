© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works.
(0:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget?
(7:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President
(29:21) What Will the Congressional Hearings Look Like for Trump’s Appointees?
(36:18) The Evil Think Tanks Trying to Undermine You
(43:48) They’re Trying to Leave Trump With WWIII
(45:02) How the Deep State Tried to Destroy Matt Gaetz
(50:06) The Root Problem of Government Corruption
(1:09:46) How Do We Stop the Intel Agencies From Interfering With Elections?
(1:15:06) Elon and Vivek’s Plan With DOGE
(1:21:55) Our Leaders Care More About War Than American Citizens
(1:27:18) How They’ve Brainwashed You to Ignore Your Intuition
Includes paid partnerships