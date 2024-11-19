BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson: Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1914 followers
57 views • 5 months ago

Tucker Carlson: Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works.

(0:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget?
(7:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President
(29:21) What Will the Congressional Hearings Look Like for Trump’s Appointees?
(36:18) The Evil Think Tanks Trying to Undermine You
(43:48) They’re Trying to Leave Trump With WWIII
(45:02) How the Deep State Tried to Destroy Matt Gaetz
(50:06) The Root Problem of Government Corruption
(1:09:46) How Do We Stop the Intel Agencies From Interfering With Elections?
(1:15:06) Elon and Vivek’s Plan With DOGE
(1:21:55) Our Leaders Care More About War Than American Citizens
(1:27:18) How They’ve Brainwashed You to Ignore Your Intuition

tuckercarlsonthe deep stateruss vought ranomb under trump the first timeand hopefully will againheres what he learned about howactually works
