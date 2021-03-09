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Jailed for providing cancer treatment:- AV10 : David Noakes & Lyn Thyer : A Life Less Ordinary (MIRRORED)
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343 views • March 09, 2021
AV10 : David Noakes & Lyn Thyer : A Life Less Ordinary (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alternative View at:-
https://youtu.be/FC8E2zkE0OE
Since 2015, David Noakes & Lyn Thyer have been mercilessly persecuted by the Medicines & Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the 'heinous crime' of developing an extremely effective Cancer Treatment (GcMAF).
One of their many clinical customers was Dr Geoffrey Bradstreet, who discovered that GcMAF was also extremely effective in treating Autism. Sadly, the day after the MHRA raided David Noakes' GcMAF Manufacturing facilities in the UK, Dr Bradstreet's clinic was raided by the Food & Drug Administration in the USA. One day later Dr Bradstreet was discovered face-down in a South Carolina river with a bullet wound in his chest ... later declared to be due to suicide!
David Noakes was convicted on producing and selling an unlicensed Medicinal product in November 2018. David subsequently served 6mths in Wandsworth Prison, being released shortly before this presentation was recorded. David is currently in Exeter Jail, having been advised that he will be extradited to France to face identical charges, on Monday 15th June 2020.
Lyn Thyer was arrested and extradited to France in August 2019.
Relevant links:-
LYNDA'S LEGAL EXPENSES GoFundMe page (date of writing 9th March 2021):-
Gofundme has now deleted Lynda's legal fund page.
Hopefully, an alternative way to support will soon be available.
GcMAF.se site:- https://gcmaf.se
MHRA Corrupt:- https://mhracorrupt.st
Erin Elizabeth's Health Nut News:- https://www.healthnutnews.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alternative View at:-
https://youtu.be/FC8E2zkE0OE
Since 2015, David Noakes & Lyn Thyer have been mercilessly persecuted by the Medicines & Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the 'heinous crime' of developing an extremely effective Cancer Treatment (GcMAF).
One of their many clinical customers was Dr Geoffrey Bradstreet, who discovered that GcMAF was also extremely effective in treating Autism. Sadly, the day after the MHRA raided David Noakes' GcMAF Manufacturing facilities in the UK, Dr Bradstreet's clinic was raided by the Food & Drug Administration in the USA. One day later Dr Bradstreet was discovered face-down in a South Carolina river with a bullet wound in his chest ... later declared to be due to suicide!
David Noakes was convicted on producing and selling an unlicensed Medicinal product in November 2018. David subsequently served 6mths in Wandsworth Prison, being released shortly before this presentation was recorded. David is currently in Exeter Jail, having been advised that he will be extradited to France to face identical charges, on Monday 15th June 2020.
Lyn Thyer was arrested and extradited to France in August 2019.
Relevant links:-
LYNDA'S LEGAL EXPENSES GoFundMe page (date of writing 9th March 2021):-
Gofundme has now deleted Lynda's legal fund page.
Hopefully, an alternative way to support will soon be available.
GcMAF.se site:- https://gcmaf.se
MHRA Corrupt:- https://mhracorrupt.st
Erin Elizabeth's Health Nut News:- https://www.healthnutnews.com
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