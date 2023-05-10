NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/10/2023

Title 42 is coming to an end and the INVASION that it held in check is ammassing at our southern border now, waiting impatiently for the end of T42 to rush our border.
And border patrol can't handle it.
Even NYC Mayor Eric Adams sees it, to a point.
We must stop this lawlessness the Left and some on the right have allowed, cause it is a war against U.S. Citizens. Time to start fighting the war that has been waged on all of us.
