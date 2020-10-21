Did Hitler really hated the Jews?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rabbi Yosef Tzvi ben Porat, explain why Hitler did not hate Jews.
*Joseph Goebbels final speech. April, 1945.
https://www.brighteon.com/7335ec1a-31b6-4f1f-a692-80aa6b38112f
*What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West.
https://www.brighteon.com/4b1c53aa-a557-43ee-86a3-e19024145334
*Through the Perilous Fight.
https://www.brighteon.com/fa1fff7a-c71d-493f-b4c3-3ec2bffb7eb3