© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1355 - Margaret Morran - Report on Grayer's possible parole
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 25, 2021
Margaret was walking near 27th & Fowler, when Grayer ran up and tried to steal her purse. Margaret pushed him away and told him to go home, before walking off. Grayer responded by shooting her, causing Margaret to fall and scream out in pain as Grayer stole $30 from her purse, before running off.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.