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THE PIVOTAL MOMENT - Episode 1(subtítulos español)
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170 views • December 02, 2021
The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine Passports are a Trojan horse being used to create a completely new type of controlled and surveilled society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory. It's time to stop this plan in its tracks .
Brothers and sisters, please watch this video and share it widely. It is my hope that it may reach those who have not yet opened their eyes to the scale of the challenges we face. We are in a race against time and a battle against sustained, relentless propoganda. But together we can turn the tide.
Español:
ESTE MOMENTO CRUCIAL - episodio 1
La propuesta de implantación mundial de los pasaportes de vacunas no tiene nada que ver con su salud. Los pasaportes de vacunas son un caballo de Troya que se está utilizando para crear un tipo completamente nuevo de sociedad controlada y vigilada en la que la libertad que disfrutamos hoy en día será un recuerdo lejano. Es hora de parar este plan en seco.
Hermanos y hermanas, por favor, vean este vídeo y compártanlo ampliamente. Espero que llegue a aquellos que aún no han abierto los ojos a la escala de los desafíos que enfrentamos. Estamos en una carrera contra el tiempo y en una batalla contra la propaganda sostenida e implacable. Pero juntos podemos cambiar la situación.
Brothers and sisters, please watch this video and share it widely. It is my hope that it may reach those who have not yet opened their eyes to the scale of the challenges we face. We are in a race against time and a battle against sustained, relentless propoganda. But together we can turn the tide.
Español:
ESTE MOMENTO CRUCIAL - episodio 1
La propuesta de implantación mundial de los pasaportes de vacunas no tiene nada que ver con su salud. Los pasaportes de vacunas son un caballo de Troya que se está utilizando para crear un tipo completamente nuevo de sociedad controlada y vigilada en la que la libertad que disfrutamos hoy en día será un recuerdo lejano. Es hora de parar este plan en seco.
Hermanos y hermanas, por favor, vean este vídeo y compártanlo ampliamente. Espero que llegue a aquellos que aún no han abierto los ojos a la escala de los desafíos que enfrentamos. Estamos en una carrera contra el tiempo y en una batalla contra la propaganda sostenida e implacable. Pero juntos podemos cambiar la situación.
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