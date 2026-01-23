Pray in Tongues→ Hear God→ Prophesy | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're invited to step into the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and discover what it means to live with God dwelling in you. In this short teaching, you’ll see how the Spirit is for all believers—giving dreams, visions, prophecy, tongues, and interpretation—and how you can flow in those gifts every day. Learn practical steps to yield to Him, pray in the Spirit, and let His power work through you to build up others. This is your invitation to believe, prophesy, interpret, and do greater things in Christ.
Pray in Tongues → Hear God → Prophesy
Prophetic Time | 6 October 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
