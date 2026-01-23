Pray in Tongues→ Hear God→ Prophesy | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Pray in Tongues→ Hear God→ Prophesy | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
33 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

You're invited to step into the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and discover what it means to live with God dwelling in you. In this short teaching, you’ll see how the Spirit is for all believers—giving dreams, visions, prophecy, tongues, and interpretation—and how you can flow in those gifts every day. Learn practical steps to yield to Him, pray in the Spirit, and let His power work through you to build up others. This is your invitation to believe, prophesy, interpret, and do greater things in Christ.


Pray in Tongues → Hear God → Prophesy

Prophetic Time | 6 October 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/oACpaMYJb5w


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/7Ts5GnpIp7s


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/_6T-0Sx3UoQ


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/UpQp0m-pfjQ


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
