Prescription-Drug-Induced MASS SHOOTINGS and the ‘Elephant in the Room’

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Medical science in America today is more like political science. Instead of letting facts or data-backed assumptions define policies, we're seeing the real science ignored in favor of political agendas. Two striking examples of this are driving very different sets of poor decisions that ignore the science in favor of radical leftist ideologies.
The first is one we've talked about many times in recent months. Science tells us the Covid-19 injections are neither safe nor effective, but "scientists" like Anthony Fauci pretend like the data is irrelevant. The second is the idea that guns are the problem and gun control is the solution. We see very clear correlations between SSRI-use and "mass shooters" popping up across America. Why is the science being ignored?