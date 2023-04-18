Protecting your own (safe?) space 🏡

In this video, I didn't prepare any notes, just let my mind speak. In times of uncertainty, left Canada, no home, shunned by my family, recovering from an auto immune disease, fragile happiness, praying, singing, dancing, but also afraid to lose my health again. Slowly their agenda is making progress, taking away places where we can be safe and healthy, emf free in nature. The book irreducible mind, an important part to understand how they've hidden consciousness and the behavior of electrical potentials in biological tissue in their teachings of biology neurophysiology and psychology. I'll make my next videos about this book for those interested to learn more about it. I think important for all of us. At the end of this video, I wanted to cut the last seconds but it only let me do 5 seconds or more so I kept it like it is. I'm quite sure most people don't watch the whole video anyway. And it is not that important. Just know that I care and want to share not only bravery but also doubts and yes, fear I try not to have. I keep telling myself it will be okay even when it won't. If you feel like this sometimes, know you are not alone. 😢🙏💕