Exposing Stupidity With a Smile

The world can make you pull your hair out, but sometimes we need to smile in the face of lunacy.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. FREE-BIRDS - JIMMY DORE -- COVID LIES ARE FUNNY TOUR

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iDpVG4vuO8xa/





2. Various Artists - Topic - 81 Million Votes, My Ass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4XWiKZNMOU





3. Awaken With JP - Target CEO Ends They/Them's Silence on the Boycott

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6v4I6Qh3fQ





4. Mayor Of Magaville - Boycott Target - Forgiato Blow x @JimmyLevy x @nicknittoli x @StoneyDudebro "Official Music Video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUyV7MPAphI





5. DIGILEAK - NEWS Not Noise - 100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE MONTAGE - BRILLIANT - (2 MIN)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ULP4CTIkfeW/





6. HiRezTV - Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHxk1Mg5n7I

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com