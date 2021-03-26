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1940 October 15th - Charlie Chaplin Final Speech
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21 views • March 26, 2021
• Adenoid Hynkel, Chaplin's caricature of Hitler, delivers a speech in German-sounding gibberish in this clip from The Great Dictator. © Roy Export SAS
• "We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery we need humanity. More than cleverness we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost..." The Great Dictator © Roy Export S.A.S. Learn more about The Great Dictator at http://bit.ly/GreatDictatorFilm
• "We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery we need humanity. More than cleverness we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost..." The Great Dictator © Roy Export S.A.S. Learn more about The Great Dictator at http://bit.ly/GreatDictatorFilm
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