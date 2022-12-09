Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
mRNa Gene Therapy in the Reproductive Organs & Potential Harm for the Next Generation
154 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

"These mRNA platforms were never studied and there is no way we can claim they are safe.

They [doctors Nancy King and Susan Epstein] both cautioned that if gene therapies got to the testes, which many do — that they could be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer," informed Dr. Janci Lindsay.

"It is absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots in our reproductive-aged kids or younger [or] anybody that could pass this on without investigating this."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/12/covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuries/ref/8/

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesgene therapycorona viruscovidplandemicmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket