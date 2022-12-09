mRNa Gene Therapy in the Reproductive Organs & Potential Harm for the Next Generation

"These mRNA platforms were never studied and there is no way we can claim they are safe.

They [doctors Nancy King and Susan Epstein] both cautioned that if gene therapies got to the testes, which many do — that they could be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer," informed Dr. Janci Lindsay.

"It is absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots in our reproductive-aged kids or younger [or] anybody that could pass this on without investigating this."

