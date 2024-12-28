2024 National Year in Review Musical Photo Collage - The Year in Pictures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024 was a tumultuous year for America, marked by deception and a fight for national identity. Donald Trump's contentious election as the 47th President amidst assassination attempts highlighted the deep state's resistance. Economic policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act, were exposed as tools for elite enrichment rather than public good. The Israel-Hamas conflict was cynically used to bolster the military-industrial complex, while domestic issues were sidelined. The year also saw an alleged "invasion" through open border policies, seen by many as a deliberate destabilization effort by globalist forces. This review, through images and a music picture show, captures a nation awakening to the betrayals orchestrated by those in power, demanding a reclaiming of control and truth.
