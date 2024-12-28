BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2024 National Year in Review Musical Photo Collage - The Year in Pictures
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 4 months ago

2024 was a tumultuous year for America, marked by deception and a fight for national identity. Donald Trump's contentious election as the 47th President amidst assassination attempts highlighted the deep state's resistance. Economic policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act, were exposed as tools for elite enrichment rather than public good. The Israel-Hamas conflict was cynically used to bolster the military-industrial complex, while domestic issues were sidelined. The year also saw an alleged "invasion" through open border policies, seen by many as a deliberate destabilization effort by globalist forces. This review, through images and a music picture show, captures a nation awakening to the betrayals orchestrated by those in power, demanding a reclaiming of control and truth.  
#America2024Betrayed #TrumpTriumphsCorruption #EliteDeceptionExposed #BorderCrisisConspiracy #AwakeningOfTheNation

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy