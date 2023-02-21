2/19/2023 Miles Guo: Iranian President Raisi asked Xi Jinping to endorse him as the successor to Khamenei. Xi said yes, but with some preconditions. One is that Iran has to lease its military bases and ports near Hormuz Strait to the CCP!

2/19/2023 文贵直播：伊朗总统莱希要求习近平为他站台接任哈梅内伊，习答应了，但有条件，其中一条是伊朗必须将其位于霍尔木兹海峡附近的军事基地和港口租赁给中共！

