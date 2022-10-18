The Bio-Chip Dream 10/18/22-10/19/22 (Uploaded 10/24/22)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus about a biometric chip being tested that is a prototype for the chip inside the mark of the beast.
Proverbs 9:10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 Back up Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e