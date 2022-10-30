Create New Account
The Bio-Chip Dream 10/18/22-10/19/22 (Uploaded 10/24/22)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus about a biometric chip being tested that is a prototype for the chip inside the mark of the beast.

Proverbs 9:10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.

