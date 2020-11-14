'Dark Winter' - Biden's Coming Lockdown

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Former vice president Joe Biden has been declared president-elect by the mainstream media and he is wasting no time making good on his promise to lock the country down in the name of fighting Covid. His Covid task force member Dr. Michael Osterholm is recommending a four to six week mandatory national lockdown, paid for by a massive money-printing operation. Will doing the same thing again bring different results? Also today...here's how they are going to force you to take the Covid vaccine. And...election update: Giuliani claims 650,000 illegal ballots cast in Pennsylvania. Is he just blowing smoke?