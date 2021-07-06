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Professor Dolores Cahill says mRNA Vaccines cause Injury and Death
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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211 views • July 06, 2021
Australia, like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, is in the grip of manufactured hysteria over Covid-19. Our Federal and State governments are hyping up the infectiousness and dangers of new strains of the virus and the media is having a field day on cases and virus hotspots.

Lockdowns, border restrictions, mask wearing, social distancing and vaccinations are in. The cost of these measures, availability of alternative treatments are studiously ignored. Funny that!

The public health system is broken - Governments are the spreaders of misinformation and the media are the propaganda agents. The media wont ask about Covid-19 vaccines and their safety.

Dr Dolores Cahill, a renowned expert in immunology. Dr. Cahill has been an Expert in the EU for some 15 years in Future & Emerging technologies. She is President of the World Freedom Alliance, a worldwide platform of organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, holding worldwide officials to account under the law.

Asia Pacific Today. 6 July, 2021

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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