Is War Between East & West Coming?

Headlines indicating rising hostility between the West and Russia-China have dominated recent news cycles. How did the U.S. help build China? Is war with an alliance of Russia and China coming? And what would such a war look like? Also, Dr. Duke Pesta, Executive Director of FreedomProject Academy, discusses the abysmal academic state of government education and the gender-fluid agenda that no school district in the U.S. is safe from.
Check out thenewamerican.com for more truth behind the news.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.