Is War Between East & West Coming?

Headlines indicating rising hostility between the West and Russia-China have dominated recent news cycles. How did the U.S. help build China? Is war with an alliance of Russia and China coming? And what would such a war look like? Also, Dr. Duke Pesta, Executive Director of FreedomProject Academy, discusses the abysmal academic state of government education and the gender-fluid agenda that no school district in the U.S. is safe from.

