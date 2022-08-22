P2P presents "Entrepreneur Spotlight #1"

In times like these, leveraging our skills to build strong communities is critical. On Sunday July 24th at 6 PM EST, P2P networking hosted our seminar titled, "Entrepreneur Spotlight." Co-founder Dr. Tanya Lambert, and Art and Tina Debardeleben of "Your Gardening Journey," presented on the businesses they have started!

Dr. Tanya discussed her health coaching business that uses lifestyle changes to reverse chronic reproductive diseases. Art and Tina discussed how they are teaching their community to grow their own food to protect against food shortages.

If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Tanya, and Art and Tina's businesses:

Follow Dr. Tanya on Instagram @doctor_tanya_lambert or on ticktok @doctor_tanya for more information or to book a consultation.

Tina will be hosting Zoom sessions every Sunday from 2-3 PM EST. Email her at: [email protected] for more information.