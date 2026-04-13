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These are the Last Days 04/13/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan gives us more information about the QFS System, an update on Massive Arrests and how we are in the last days because the Show has already Begun.

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Keywords
showlastdollardaysbegunprophecy clubqfsstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:37Massive Arrests

03:11QFS is Live

15:24Treasury Dollar

18:02What comes next

19:25Show has Begun

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