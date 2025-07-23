The Impact of Technology on Freedom and Slavery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technology was supposed to liberate us—but are we trading one master for another? AI, digital surveillance, and centralized control systems threaten true freedom… unless we wield them wisely. The same tools that track and manipulate can also educate and empower—if we reclaim self-ownership. The abolitionists used newspapers to spread truth; today, we have the power to reach millions in seconds. But will we use it—or be used by it?
