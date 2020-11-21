Double Edged Fighting Knife - Boker Applegate-Fairbairn

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0:15 Combat Use of
1:17 Camp Ritchie
2:19 Trained Knife Fighter
2:57 Blade
6:08 Grip
6:40 Stance
7:19 Thrust and Slash
8:02 Vulnerable
9:25 Defense
10:02 Knife Design
11:07 Boker
11:29 Sheath
Boker Applegate-Fairbairn Double Edged Fighting Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
Kill or Get Killed
https://amzn.to/33loETS
Combat Use Of The Double-Edged Fighting Knife
https://www.brassknucklescompany.com/books/combat-use-of-the-double-edged-fighting-knife?