X22 Financial Report Ep. 2897a - Biden/[CB] Fuel Plan Confirmed, New Economic World Is Emerging

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2897a - Oct. 12, 2022
Biden/[CB] Fuel Plan Confirmed, New Economic World Is Emerging
The entire world can see that the energy crisis is being driven by the [CB]/[WEF] and the corrupt leadership. Putin says that the EU can get gas from Russia. Climate Gate is a fraud. Confirmed, SA admits Biden wanted them to wait to cut production after the midterms. The news system is being born.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
