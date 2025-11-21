© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth Clues Interview 133 - Radio X with Russell Brand - Mark Sargent ✅
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
86 views • 3 days ago
Published on Oct 10, 2017
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
I AM MARK SARGENT shirts! https://www.etsy.com/shop/FlatEarthAnonymous
#SAMETEAM
Please like and subscribe!
Contact me directly at
[email protected] 303-494-6631
Send strange stuff to 2410 James Place #502 Langley WA 98260
Flat Earth Clues Book!
https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
Are we inside a Truman show enclosed world, thousands of miles wide? This is part of a series of videos that shows not only is it possible, but likely.
The Flat Earth awakening is the biggest story to hit this world in Millennia. I am humble to be just a part of this massive force of truth, one that's going to change the world and how you live forever. This new site is dedicated to everything that is real and true about the place where you live, a place that has until now, been hidden from you. Join me in rediscovering the awesome power and potential of our civilization. Together we can take back the secrets and knowledge, and become great again.
This is my personal declaration of war from Flat Earth against mainstream science. I, Mark Sargent, hereby put forth a challenge to any university, foreign or domestic, to debate or discuss the Flat Earth reality. The short version is this: You fly me in, take care of my hotel, and I'll face down any scientific body you put against me. My only debate requirement is that you have someone with a Master's degree in a physical science either participating in, or supervising the event. Accept this challenge, and you will be treated with respect. If not, then you're just cowards hiding behind empty equations.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
https://beyondhorizons.eu/
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
Secretary's Desk
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
Join the Warcraft Flat Earth guild on Stonemaul!
https://worldofwarcraft.com/en-us/character/us/stonemaul/marksargent
#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit
science, education, flat earth, enclosed world
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
I AM MARK SARGENT shirts! https://www.etsy.com/shop/FlatEarthAnonymous
#SAMETEAM
Please like and subscribe!
Contact me directly at
[email protected] 303-494-6631
Send strange stuff to 2410 James Place #502 Langley WA 98260
Flat Earth Clues Book!
https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
Are we inside a Truman show enclosed world, thousands of miles wide? This is part of a series of videos that shows not only is it possible, but likely.
The Flat Earth awakening is the biggest story to hit this world in Millennia. I am humble to be just a part of this massive force of truth, one that's going to change the world and how you live forever. This new site is dedicated to everything that is real and true about the place where you live, a place that has until now, been hidden from you. Join me in rediscovering the awesome power and potential of our civilization. Together we can take back the secrets and knowledge, and become great again.
This is my personal declaration of war from Flat Earth against mainstream science. I, Mark Sargent, hereby put forth a challenge to any university, foreign or domestic, to debate or discuss the Flat Earth reality. The short version is this: You fly me in, take care of my hotel, and I'll face down any scientific body you put against me. My only debate requirement is that you have someone with a Master's degree in a physical science either participating in, or supervising the event. Accept this challenge, and you will be treated with respect. If not, then you're just cowards hiding behind empty equations.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
https://beyondhorizons.eu/
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
Secretary's Desk
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
Join the Warcraft Flat Earth guild on Stonemaul!
https://worldofwarcraft.com/en-us/character/us/stonemaul/marksargent
#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit
science, education, flat earth, enclosed world
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.