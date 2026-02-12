BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Greatest Threat to Humanity Isn't AI... it's EVIL HUMANS
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48201 followers
10
1512 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Resignation of Marina Sharma and Anthropic's Stance on AI (0:01)

- Marina Sharma's Perspective and Personal Decision (4:02)

- Critique of Humanity and AI's Role (6:22)

- Humanity's Failures and AI's Potential (15:46)

- The Future of AI and Humanity (16:24)

- The Threat of Humanity vs. AI (21:41)

- The Role of AI in Survival and Empowerment (35:40)

- The Importance of Self-Reliance and Preparedness (35:57)

- The Role of AI in Government and Society (36:29)

- The Potential Dangers of AI and Humanity (36:48)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


