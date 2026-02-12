The Greatest Threat to Humanity Isn't AI... it's EVIL HUMANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Resignation of Marina Sharma and Anthropic's Stance on AI (0:01)
- Marina Sharma's Perspective and Personal Decision (4:02)
- Critique of Humanity and AI's Role (6:22)
- Humanity's Failures and AI's Potential (15:46)
- The Future of AI and Humanity (16:24)
- The Threat of Humanity vs. AI (21:41)
- The Role of AI in Survival and Empowerment (35:40)
- The Importance of Self-Reliance and Preparedness (35:57)
- The Role of AI in Government and Society (36:29)
- The Potential Dangers of AI and Humanity (36:48)
