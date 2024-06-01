Yemen's Houthis Struck USS Dwight D. Eisenhower With The Help Of IRANIAN Ballistic Missiles

Just a few minutes ago, Yemen's Houthis officially announced that on May 31, 2024, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower, located in the Red Sea, was attacked by dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles. Moreover, Yemen's Houthis claim that their missiles managed to reach the target and even significantly damage it.................................
Further Info:Houthis Announce Missile Attack On U.S. Aircraft Carrier Eisenhower In Red Sea
https://southfront.press/houthis-announce-missile-attack-on-u-s-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-red-sea/ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.