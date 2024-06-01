Create New Account
Yemen's Houthis Struck USS Dwight D. Eisenhower With The Help Of IRANIAN Ballistic Missiles
Published 12 hours ago

Just a few minutes ago, Yemen's Houthis officially announced that on May 31, 2024, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower, located in the Red Sea, was attacked by dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles. Moreover, Yemen's Houthis claim that their missiles managed to reach the target and even significantly damage it.................................

Further Info:

Houthis Announce Missile Attack On U.S. Aircraft Carrier Eisenhower In Red Sea

https://southfront.press/houthis-announce-missile-attack-on-u-s-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-red-sea/ ******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

houthisuss dwight eisenhowerus aircraft carrier

