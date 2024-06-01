Yemen's Houthis Struck USS Dwight D. Eisenhower With The Help Of IRANIAN Ballistic Missiles

Just a few minutes ago, Yemen's Houthis officially announced that on May 31, 2024, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower, located in the Red Sea, was attacked by dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles. Moreover, Yemen's Houthis claim that their missiles managed to reach the target and even significantly damage it.................................

Further Info:

Houthis Announce Missile Attack On U.S. Aircraft Carrier Eisenhower In Red Sea

https://southfront.press/houthis-announce-missile-attack-on-u-s-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-red-sea/ ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/