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Dr. Fleming's 5 Vial Pfizer Study
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254 views • October 28, 2021
The Pfizer vaccine is loaded with garbage. It deletes oxygen from the blood, strangling all of your internal organs.
Dr. Fleming lists the instruments used at the beginning of the video which I clipped out and can be viewed in its entirety here:
Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
A 20-year-old community college student in Thailand experienced blood clots, had her leg amputated, then suffered a stroke shortly before dying after she received her second Covid-19 vaccine.
bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2204359/student-loses-leg-after-second-cross-jab-then-dies
Dr. Fleming lists the instruments used at the beginning of the video which I clipped out and can be viewed in its entirety here:
Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
A 20-year-old community college student in Thailand experienced blood clots, had her leg amputated, then suffered a stroke shortly before dying after she received her second Covid-19 vaccine.
bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2204359/student-loses-leg-after-second-cross-jab-then-dies
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