Anxiety And Heavy Metals Part 3
To order your copy of Courtney's Healing Journey 

https://bookshop.org/p/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory-kim-seymour-lvn/15869314?ean=9780578822051

Book Signing This Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Clarendon, Texas from 9-5 at 1211 E. 2nd Street. Whistle-Stop Trade Days is hosting this event. Are you wanting to know about candida overgrowth, vaccine injury, heavy metals poisoning and Courtney's path to victory? Then come get your book, get it signed by both authors, enjoy a conversation with us, and get a photo opportunity. Books are only $20 each and signed by both authors! Live Music Pet Friendly FREE ADMISSION

For the Cinnamon CBD oil My ID # is 12668940. 

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/product/cinnamon-cbd-essential-oil

For the Calm CBD roll on 

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/product/calm-cbd-roll-on

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Jul 1, 2021.

healinganxietytoxic heavy metalscbd oils

