Dr. Thomas Cowan: Now That We Know There Are No Pathogenic Viruses, Why Do We Get Sick?Thank you Tom for having the balls to tell us average people the truth that most doctors won't tell us.Well when doctors are studying to become doctors it's said they have about HALF a Day on the topic of Vaxxs, basically it's no wonder they actually know very little on the subject when that is all they get in their education. They also spend as much time on nutrition. Doctors are indoctrinated with the allopathic germ theory of pathogenic transmission. They work hand in hand with big Pharma and in pushing unnecessary drugs and procedures that just treat symptoms as the real problem just gets worse. Its all about MONEY, MONEY, MONEY. Most of them are just drug pushers, plain and simple.source: