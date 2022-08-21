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Vaccinated most likely to get, spread and die from COVID! MSM is lying about this! Warn everyone! Spread this video like natural antibodies!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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833 views • August 21, 2022

These are all the URL webaddress links to the studies and webpages used in this broadcast in chronological order:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DvGjhZ75J4bje0XxnTbNCZsmzRMjXoib/view?usp=sharing

Chinese scientists allegedly develop a new 'controllable, reversible' gene-editing technique

https://interestingengineering.com/science/scientists-new-gene-editing-technique-china

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-714895

Search Results for “pandemic of the” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=pandemic+of+the

New Zealand’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | Up to 100% of Covid-19 Hospitalisations are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official data – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/18/new-zealands-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated/

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/

Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Worldwide data on 188 countries proves the highest Covid-19 case rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/02/worldwide-data-proves-the-highest-covid-19-case-rates-are-in-the-most-vaccinated-countries/

Covid Pandemic Truths: Vaccinated People Are the Spreaders of New Variants – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/21/vaccinated-people-are-the-spreaders-of-new-variants/

PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/14/gov-reports-prove-hundreds-thousands-dying-covid-vaccine/

1,200 cases of myocarditis in 16- to 24-year-olds from K0 B1D shot, CDC says – ECD1 / TCO1

https://elcolectivodeuno.wordpress.com/2021/06/25/1200-cases-of-myocarditis-in-16-to-24-year-olds-from-k0-b1d-shot-cdc-says/

Check out Latest US and EU VAERS — Lorphic news

https://lorphicweb.com/latest-us-vaers-heart-attacks-anaphylaxis-myocarditis-and-pericarditis/

3000 TIMES the Normal Rate of Vaccine-Induced - One News Page VIDEO

https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20220819/14792559/3000-TIMES-the-Normal-Rate-of-Vaccine-Induced.htm

UK Government confirms COVID Vaccines are deadly as they reveal Mortality Rates per 100k are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/mortality-rates-lowest-among-unvacinated/

Scientists discover some Fully Vaccinated Children are suffering Sepsis & Autoimmune Disease when exposed to Covid-19 – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/13/fully-vaccinated-children-suffering-autoimmune-disease/

The Billion Lives Covid-19 Fraud: The Vaccinated & Boosted have 3 years to live… – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/02/covid-vaccinated-have-3-years-to-live/

New Lancet Study: It Is Grossly Negligent To Ignore The Vaccinated Population As A Source of Transmission – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/12/01/new-lancet-study-it-is-grossly-negligent-to-ignore-the-vaccinated-population-as-a-source-of-transmission/

The Decade of Vaccination: WHO Estimates “Vaccines” Will Reduce the World’s Population by 15% – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/18/decade-of-vaccinati-will-reduce-population-by-15/


Keywords
cdctruthgenocidewhofactsdoctorbill gatespopulation reductionmain stream medialyingvaccinatedmoreexpertnatural treatmentcoronavirusvaccineesscientific studiesadeantibody dependent enhancementgeert vanden bosscheviral immune escapemost likelyto get spread diefrom covid-19cure options
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