Vaccinated most likely to get, spread and die from COVID! MSM is lying about this! Warn everyone! Spread this video like natural antibodies!

These are all the URL webaddress links to the studies and webpages used in this broadcast in chronological order:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DvGjhZ75J4bje0XxnTbNCZsmzRMjXoib/view?usp=sharing

Chinese scientists allegedly develop a new 'controllable, reversible' gene-editing technique

https://interestingengineering.com/science/scientists-new-gene-editing-technique-china

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-714895

Search Results for “pandemic of the” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=pandemic+of+the

New Zealand’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | Up to 100% of Covid-19 Hospitalisations are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official data – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/18/new-zealands-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated/

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/

Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Worldwide data on 188 countries proves the highest Covid-19 case rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/02/worldwide-data-proves-the-highest-covid-19-case-rates-are-in-the-most-vaccinated-countries/

Covid Pandemic Truths: Vaccinated People Are the Spreaders of New Variants – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/21/vaccinated-people-are-the-spreaders-of-new-variants/

PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/14/gov-reports-prove-hundreds-thousands-dying-covid-vaccine/

1,200 cases of myocarditis in 16- to 24-year-olds from K0 B1D shot, CDC says – ECD1 / TCO1

https://elcolectivodeuno.wordpress.com/2021/06/25/1200-cases-of-myocarditis-in-16-to-24-year-olds-from-k0-b1d-shot-cdc-says/

Check out Latest US and EU VAERS — Lorphic news

https://lorphicweb.com/latest-us-vaers-heart-attacks-anaphylaxis-myocarditis-and-pericarditis/

3000 TIMES the Normal Rate of Vaccine-Induced - One News Page VIDEO

https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20220819/14792559/3000-TIMES-the-Normal-Rate-of-Vaccine-Induced.htm

UK Government confirms COVID Vaccines are deadly as they reveal Mortality Rates per 100k are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/mortality-rates-lowest-among-unvacinated/

Scientists discover some Fully Vaccinated Children are suffering Sepsis & Autoimmune Disease when exposed to Covid-19 – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/13/fully-vaccinated-children-suffering-autoimmune-disease/

The Billion Lives Covid-19 Fraud: The Vaccinated & Boosted have 3 years to live… – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/02/covid-vaccinated-have-3-years-to-live/

New Lancet Study: It Is Grossly Negligent To Ignore The Vaccinated Population As A Source of Transmission – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/12/01/new-lancet-study-it-is-grossly-negligent-to-ignore-the-vaccinated-population-as-a-source-of-transmission/

The Decade of Vaccination: WHO Estimates “Vaccines” Will Reduce the World’s Population by 15% – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/18/decade-of-vaccinati-will-reduce-population-by-15/



