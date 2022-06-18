Demand Destruction of Our Civilization: How You Can Survive (Bob Kudla FULL INTERVIEW)

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🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
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As fuel and food prices push higher across the globe, where are the opportunities even though the future looks so bleak? The problems are visible to all and there is no where to hide. Bob Kudla from TradeLikeaGenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss solutions in a time of constant problems.
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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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