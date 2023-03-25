LIVE Coffee Chat with Dr. Jane on Flu Shots, Should I Take the Flu Shots? Naturopath Doctors, Stop the Covid Shots – 12-17-22

In today’s Coffee Chat, Dr. Jane discusses the annual flu shots, injection injuries, and the movement to stop the covid shots. The treatment orientation of Naturopathic doctors and naturopathic treatments are explained.





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