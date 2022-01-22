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They are backing off vaccine censorship because they know it’s over.
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251 views • January 22, 2022
Why is twitter allowing truth videos to be displayed on their platform? They know that there is a sufficient number of those who have been vaccinated in order to carry out their plan of eugenics. They have accomplished scientific censorship long enough in order to execute depopulation on a massive scale.
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