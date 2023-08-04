Stone Cold Corrupt Thief - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump says Biden is a criminal, now. Did he just figure this out? Chump knew what Barry and Michael, Joe Dirt Biden and his perverted family, all the deviant Democrat Guvs, and so many other crooks were up to for so long but he never did anything about it while he was prez because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://realfreenews.com/joe-dirt-biden
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #thief #joedirtbiden #democratgovernors #stonecold #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.