Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stone Cold Corrupt Thief - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
13 views
Published Friday

Chump says Biden is a criminal, now. Did he just figure this out? Chump knew what Barry and Michael, Joe Dirt Biden and his perverted family, all the deviant Democrat Guvs, and so many other crooks were up to for so long but he never did anything about it while he was prez because Donald Chump is Stupid!


https://realfreenews.com/joe-dirt-biden

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #thief #joedirtbiden #democratgovernors #stonecold #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket