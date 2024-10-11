Cato vs the Constitution: Forgotten Anti-Federalist Arguments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A vile and arbitrary aristocracy or monarchy" - that's what the Anti-Federalist writer Cato warned we'd get. In a series of seven essays, he laid out his strongest arguments against ratification of the Constitution, predicting all kinds of abuses of power, and the destruction of liberty. In this episode, we’ll break down his forgotten warnings - which just might be more important than ever today.
Path to Liberty: October 11, 2024