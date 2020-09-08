© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debra Dennison's Cancer Survivor Story | Stage 2 Breast Cancer
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • September 08, 2020
After being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, Debra trusted her doctors. They told her that a simple surgery followed by chemotherapy would have her cancer-free in no time. But one tumor turned into three, the cancer began spreading to her nodes, and the chemotherapy lasted for months.
She knew there had to be a better way. Check out Debra's story to learn what simple, natural steps she took to heal her body - without the nasty side effects of chemotherapy and invasive surgery. Be sure to watch the whole clip to learn Debra's number one recommendation... and how she became cancer-free.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
She knew there had to be a better way. Check out Debra's story to learn what simple, natural steps she took to heal her body - without the nasty side effects of chemotherapy and invasive surgery. Be sure to watch the whole clip to learn Debra's number one recommendation... and how she became cancer-free.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.