There Were a Series of Infrastructure Accidents in Taiwan After the Nationwide Blackout on March 3

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03/20/2022 After the nationwide blackout on March 3, there have been a series of infrastructure accidents in Taiwan within two weeks. In May last year, there was also a nationwide blackout due to the incident at the Xingda Power Plant. The two incidents happened at the moment of the President’s important itinerary, which inevitably raised doubts. President Tsai Ing-Wen ordered the National Security Department to investigate.