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UK annuncia la fine di tutte le restrizioni covid mentre 6G viene lanciato nel paese
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10 views • January 21, 2022
Wales has lifted covid restrictions during football games. No swabs, no masks, no distancing, no jabs in the stadium.
The rest of her fake majesty's lands and subjects have been told that all covid restrictions will be lifted in the country.Well, isn't that nice!?
On the other hand, as we are still waiting for the isolated virus to be found in patients, any patient, even just one out of 6 billions, we learn that 6G wireless EMP is out in the UK.
Coincidence?
There are no coincidences.
The rest of her fake majesty's lands and subjects have been told that all covid restrictions will be lifted in the country.Well, isn't that nice!?
On the other hand, as we are still waiting for the isolated virus to be found in patients, any patient, even just one out of 6 billions, we learn that 6G wireless EMP is out in the UK.
Coincidence?
There are no coincidences.
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