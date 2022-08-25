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8/23/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min works for the Zeng Family, but Zeng Wei asked Dai Yongge to arrest Wang Min and interrogate him. Zeng and Dai even told Wang Min to commit suicide, but Wang didn’t listen to them as he can’t let go of his girlfriend Sister Xin. So, who is the only person Wang wants to protect?