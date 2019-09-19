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WHAT ARE RED FLAG LAWS? - SH007ER
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6 views • September 19, 2019
In light of recent mass shootings across the country, the topic of Red Flag Laws has come to the forefront of the mainstream media. In today's video, Ed helps to break down what Red Flag Laws are and what it could mean for law abiding gun owners across America.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maryland-officers-serving-red-flag-gun-removal-order-fatally-shoot-armed-man/
Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)
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For SH007ER merch:
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Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%
For information on firearms training, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/firearmseducationandtraining/
Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.
We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maryland-officers-serving-red-flag-gun-removal-order-fatally-shoot-armed-man/
Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)
Help support us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/sh007er
Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)
https://www.facebook.com/watchsh007er
https://www.instagram.com/watchsh007er
https://twitter.com/watchsh007er
For SH007ER merch:
https://squareup.com/store/SH007ER
Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%
For information on firearms training, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/firearmseducationandtraining/
Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.
We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.
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