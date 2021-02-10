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New World (reality) ready to begin - "Year of the OX" (New moon in Aquarius) Prediction.
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200 views • February 10, 2021
According to Chinese astrology we are ending the year of the rat and from February 11th moving to year of the OX. what it means? what may happen in the world? I'll share in my thoughts in this video.
https://prediction2go.site
From tropical (western) astrology, 6 planets in Aquarius -(including new moon event in Aquarius after the "great conjunction" last December) all are indicating about new future to unfold; related to technology, AI, and humanity!
https://prediction2go.site
From tropical (western) astrology, 6 planets in Aquarius -(including new moon event in Aquarius after the "great conjunction" last December) all are indicating about new future to unfold; related to technology, AI, and humanity!
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