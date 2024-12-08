Martyr Rushi Ataya's body remains with the occupation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The martyr Rushdi Ataya, from the town of Kafr Naama, west of Ramallah, was killed by the Israeli occupation 6 months ago after he went to save a person who was shot by the occupation, and the occupation was not satisfied with that, but his body was detained in refrigerators and deprived his family of his burial Interview: Samih Ataya, brother of the martyr
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 03/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video