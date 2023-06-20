Docs at the Kroc
Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist
Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician
They will be at the Kroc Center Hawaii in Ewa Beach on July 15, 2023 @ 10am to 5pm.
Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!
Tickets are $20. Order Tickets Today at:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
Sponsored by:
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Co-sponsored by:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
