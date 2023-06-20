Docs at the Kroc





Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist

Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician





They will be at the Kroc Center Hawaii in Ewa Beach on July 15, 2023 @ 10am to 5pm.





Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!





Tickets are $20. Order Tickets Today at:

https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org





Sponsored by:

https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org





Co-sponsored by:

