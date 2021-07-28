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Stanley Plotkin, Vaccines Deposition, Under Oath, 9 Hour Full Video (Mirror)
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231 views • July 28, 2021
Special Report:
Aborted fetal tissues are used in vaccines. Vaccines have been experimentally tested on orphans and on mental handicapped children. Experimental tests on babies from mothers in prisons. Experimental tests on 1 million people in then colonial Belgian Congo. There is so much information in this shocking video. A must watch.

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