Dramatically narrated by Daniel Sunjata, an outspoken advocate for the First Responders, Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup first examines mysterious and infamous events that reshaped world history from the Reichstag Fire in 1933 that catapulted Hitler to dictatorship - to the Gulf of Tonkin Incident in 1964 that led to the Vietnam War, and then takes viewers on a turbulent journey through several pivotal moments in history before delving into the most significant catastrophe in recent memory, 9/11.

Loaded with powerful, new footage and in-depth interviews with the likes of Steven Earl Jones, an American physicist who has discovered undetonated explosive material in multiple samples of dust from the World Trade Center collapses, this documentary presents a wide array of evidence both known and unknown.

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA











