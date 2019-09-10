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10/09/19 #GowdyProvesPast: Q, Trumping Impeachment- Atkinson, Barry, Hill #BEAUTIFULSOUNDS
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75 views • October 11, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/9: Today, we see Trey Gowdy reenter the arena on the Trump legal team, we see the Trump Administration refuse to participate in the illegal impeachment inquiry and we see Antifa announcing attacks tomorrow as POTUS goes to MN for a massive sold rally and, it turns out, Antifa is trained by ISIS!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Katie G, Citizens Investigative Report: Gowdy/Q:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fElxh...
Ethiopian Woman Prays for at the Black Youth Leadership Conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QQqj...
President Trump today on Spies in the Whitehouse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09QNQ...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
Rep Brian Mast (R-FL) motion to remove Pelosi as Speaker:
https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/br...
https://nypost.com/2018/07/17/top-nat...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/09/intelli...
George Webb on who set up Biden Blackberries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7p02...
Please support and promote Deanna Lorraine for Congress to unseat Mafiosi Pelosi!
https://www.deannaforcongress.com/
Find whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko on twitter:
@AndriyUkraineTe
George Webb today: How did Trump Know it was Turkey Arming ISIS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9rQf...
Please subscribe to and support George Webb!!
Follow Lee Stranahan and learn the truth about Ukraine:
https://twitter.com/Stranahan
Telizhenko live audio reporting on Biden/DNC Ukraine crimes:
https://twitter.com/realtruthreport/s...
Please sub to real truth report!
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
80.3K subscribers
10/9: Today, we see Trey Gowdy reenter the arena on the Trump legal team, we see the Trump Administration refuse to participate in the illegal impeachment inquiry and we see Antifa announcing attacks tomorrow as POTUS goes to MN for a massive sold rally and, it turns out, Antifa is trained by ISIS!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Katie G, Citizens Investigative Report: Gowdy/Q:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fElxh...
Ethiopian Woman Prays for at the Black Youth Leadership Conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QQqj...
President Trump today on Spies in the Whitehouse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09QNQ...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
Rep Brian Mast (R-FL) motion to remove Pelosi as Speaker:
https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/br...
https://nypost.com/2018/07/17/top-nat...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/09/intelli...
George Webb on who set up Biden Blackberries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7p02...
Please support and promote Deanna Lorraine for Congress to unseat Mafiosi Pelosi!
https://www.deannaforcongress.com/
Find whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko on twitter:
@AndriyUkraineTe
George Webb today: How did Trump Know it was Turkey Arming ISIS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9rQf...
Please subscribe to and support George Webb!!
Follow Lee Stranahan and learn the truth about Ukraine:
https://twitter.com/Stranahan
Telizhenko live audio reporting on Biden/DNC Ukraine crimes:
https://twitter.com/realtruthreport/s...
Please sub to real truth report!
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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